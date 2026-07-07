Argentina vs Egypt Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch Messi vs Salah In World Cup Match?

Defending champions Argentina will continue their quest to retain the FIFA World Cup title when they take on Egypt in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, with winner of this game set to face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Argentina enjoyed a flawless start to their World Cup campaign, winning all three of their Group J matches against Algeria, Austria and Jordan. The three victories saw Lionel Scaloni's side finish top of the group and secure a place in the Round of 32.

Their first knockout assignment pitted them against World Cup debutants and surprise package Cabo Verde. The South Americans were pushed all the way before emerging 3-2 winners after extra time.

Egypt booked their place in the knockout stage after finishing second in Group G. The Pharaohs drew against Belgium and Iran before registering an emphatic victory over New Zealand, with the five-point haul earning them a historic first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds. In the Round of 32, Egypt faced Australia and prevailed 4-2 on penalties after a hard-fought 1-1 draw following extra time.

Match Time, Venue

The Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Egypt will be played at the Atlanta Stadium. The match will kick-off at 9.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Head to Head

The only time when these two teams have squared off in a football match was in an international friendly in March 2008 in Cairo. Argentina emerged as the winner of that contest, beating the African nation 2-0, thanks to the goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W

Egypt: W-D-W-D-L

Argentina

Possible Playing 11 (4-3-3): Emi Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.

Emi Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada. Substitutes: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Egypt

Possible Playing 11: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Attia; Mostafa Ahmed, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah; Omar Marmoush

Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Attia; Mostafa Ahmed, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah; Omar Marmoush Substitutes: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Emam Ashour, Nabil Emad, Haitham Hassan Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan, Ahmed Sayed, Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel

Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Emam Ashour, Nabil Emad, Haitham Hassan Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan, Ahmed Sayed, Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel Coach: Hossam Hassan

Players to Watch

Lionel Messi (Argentina): The Argentine is in sensational form in this World Cup, netting seven goals, including a hat-trick.

The Argentine is in sensational form in this World Cup, netting seven goals, including a hat-trick. Mohamed Salah (Egypt): He is enjoying a good run at this World Cup. The former Liverpool forward has score one goal and provided two assists.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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