India Vs England, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs IND Match?

The stakes are high for India as they prepare for the third T20I against England. After the series opener was abandoned because of persistent rain, England seized the advantage by winning the second match to establish a 1-0 lead.

That result has left Shreyas Iyer's side requiring a victory to keep the series alive. Another defeat would leave India with a mountain to climb in the remaining matches.

Shreyas Iyer's men entered the England series with questions hanging over them after suffering a humiliating 2-0 whitewash at the hands of Ireland. A washed-out opening fixture denied them the chance to build on an encouraging performance, while a failed defence of 191 in the following match has further intensified the pressure.

In the second T20I, the spotlight initially fell on India's decision to introduce Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, yet the evening ultimately belonged to England's Jacob Bethell. His measured knock of 76 not out from 46 deliveries saw the hosts emerge victorious after an absorbing battle, putting them ahead in the series.

Sooryavanshi was drafted into the side in place of Sanju Samson, whose poor run of form cost him his spot, but the youngster departed after scoring 14 from 10 balls despite striking two sixes. Abhishek Sharma's aggressive 43 off 24 balls powered India through the powerplay, Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with a measured 49, and Tilak Varma's late burst pushed the total closer to 200.

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India vs England 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played on July 7 from 10 p.m. IST.

India vs England 3rd T20I: Venue

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

India vs England 3rd T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 3rd T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India vs England 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

England (Confirmed): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India (predicted): Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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