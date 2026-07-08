Mumbai Traffic Jam: Massive Snarl On Western Express Highway As Heavy Rain Batters City | Video

Vehicular movement slowed significantly on the Western Express Highway in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesday after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and reduced visibility. Long queues of vehicles were seen on key stretches of the arterial road during peak hours, causing delays for commuters travelling towards both the northern and southern suburbs.

Traffic police and civic authorities monitored the situation as intermittent showers continued across parts of the city. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and expect longer travel times amid the rain-induced congestion.

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Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Wednesday, amid the India Meteorological Department's 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said. Relentless rain caused disruptions in Mumbai and neighbouring districts. Many roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.

The orange alert issued by the IMD indicates that people should be prepared for extremely bad weather that can cause significant disruptions, transport delays, and power outages.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city received an average rainfall of 61.13 mm during the 48 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 86.66 mm and 86.90 mm, respectively.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain over Mumbai and its suburbs during the day, the civic body said. A high tide of 3.77 metres is expected at 5.17 pm on Wednesday. The next high tide of 3.49 metres is forecast at 7 am on Thursday.

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