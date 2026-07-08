Apple Doubles Down On US Chipmaking With $30 Billion Broadcom Investment

Apple has expanded its partnership with Broadcom in a deal worth more than $30 billion, marking its largest manufacturing commitment in the US to date and reinforcing its broader $600 billion investment plan aimed at strengthening domestic chip production.

The multi-year agreement, which runs through 2031, is expected to result in the production of more than 15 billion chips in the United States. As part of the deal, Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to expand its manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Apple did not disclose when the additional capacity would become operational, CNBC reported.

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Broadcom has long supplied Apple with wireless connectivity components, but the new agreement deepens the partnership by expanding production of custom silicon manufactured in the US.

According to Apple, Broadcom will produce wireless connectivity components that support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity across Apple devices.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week, Broadcom said it had signed new long-term agreements with Apple to develop and supply custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) silicon products for multiple generations of Apple devices through 2031.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook described the agreement as the company's largest commitment under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP).

Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are increasingly being used for artificial intelligence workloads. The deal is Apple's latest effort under Cook to support American manufacturing, a key priority for the Trump administration.

It is the largest component of the company's $600 billion, four-year US investment plan, which was unveiled in 2025. It also represents the biggest commitment announced so far under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which was launched to expand domestic production across its supply chain.

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According to Apple, "Apple has been working with the Administration and businesses across the US to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today's announcement advances those efforts."

Cook also praised President Donald Trump and his administration for supporting the initiative, saying the components produced in Fort Collins are "essential" to the performance and connectivity Apple customers expect.

Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said Apple's commitment will enable the chipmaker to expand its manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins.

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