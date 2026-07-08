TCS Q1 Results: Revenue, AI Spends To Deal Wins — Five Key Things Investors Should Watch Out For

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its April-june quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27) on Thursday, July 9, post-market hours, kicking off the first quarter earnings season for India Inc. corporates. India's largest information technology (IT) services giant will report June quarter results amid a volatile business environment for tech majors across the globe. This comes as businesses across industries are reeling through the continued geopolitical risk premium due to the US-Iran tensions.

However for India's leading IT large-caps and mid-caps, there is a double whammy. Apart from the external risks arising from the global supply chain disruptions, the concerns relating to artificial intelligence (AI) have strained hiring trends, deal growth, and business spends for the global tech. Amid these external jitters, TCS is expected to report modest revenue growth in the June quarter. Margin and profit may come under pressure from the full-quarter impact of wage hikes over uncertain demand trend.

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According to Bloomberg estimates, the broader sector faces another challenging earnings season. The June quarter is unlikely to offer a meaningful relief for IT stocks, as weak discretionary spending continues to weigh on demand, while AI-led efficiency gains are putting pressure on growth and pricing. For the IT giant, here are the five key things to watch out for investors.

TCS Q1 Results: Five Things That Investors Should Watch Out For

1. Revenue Growth

Bloomberg estimates point to a 1% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue, while revenue in constant currency terms is projected to grow 3.58% year-on-year. Global brokerage Citi expects around 0.3% quarter-on-quarter constant currency revenue growth despite a cross-currency headwind. TCS closed FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rs 2.67 lakh crore and a net profit of Rs 48,553 crore. In FY25, TCS reported revenue of $30.18 billion, marking 3.8% year-on-year growth.

2. Margins

According to analysts at UBS, Jefferies, Citi, and Nuvama Institutional Equities, TCS margins expected to decline by about 120-160 basis points due to the full-quarter wage hike impact, partly offset by rupee depreciation or currency tailwinds amid the West Asia war. In FY26, TCS reported its highest operating margin in four years at 25.3%, while the net margin stood at 19.4%.

3. Deal Wins

The total contract value or deal wins is expected in the $9 billion-$10 billion range, according to Jefferies. In FY26, TCS ended the year with a record annual TCV of $40.7 billion, including $12 billion in the March quarter. Deal wins, project ramp-ups and the ability of companies to monetise artificial intelligence will be among the biggest factors to watch, as per analysts.

4. Hiring

TCS returned to net employee additions in the March quarter of FY26. It added 2,356 employees during the fourth quarter of FY26 after reducing its workforce by 19,755 employees in the September quarter and 11,151 employees in the December quarter of the previous fiscal over AI-related headwinds. Bloomberg consensus estimates suggest TCS could again report a decline in its workforce, with net employee reductions of 6,875, dragging the total headcount to 591,437.

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5. AI Spending

In FY26, AI emerged as a key growth driver for TCS, with annualised AI revenue crossing $2.3 billion. Recent commentary from global IT services majors suggest that enterprises remain cautious on discretionary technology spending even as investments in AI continue. Investors will watch whether TCS echoes a similar assessment of client spending and AI adoption.

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