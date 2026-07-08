Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Shahid Kapoor Film Sees Midweek Dip — Check Earnings

Shahid Kapoor's, Rashmika Mandanna's and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Cocktail 2 slowed down at the box office on its third Wednesday after witnessing a slight recovery on Tuesday. Despite the midweek dip, the film continued its steady run and moved a step closer to the Rs 94-crore mark in India.

The film has collected Rs 0.28-crore net on Day 20 so far. The film is currently running across 976 shows in the country, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Including the latest earnings, the total India net collection of the film has reached Rs 93.73 crore, and its total India gross collection stands at Rs 111.73 crore. Final Day 20 numbers are yet to be reported.

Occupancy Trend

Cocktail 2 recorded an overall 11% Hindi occupancy on Day 20. The film opened with 7% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved to 13% in the afternoon and further rose to 16% during the evening shows.

The film's show count dropped from 1,129 on Tuesday to 976 on Wednesday, reflecting the expected decline in screens during its third week.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know Before Ajay Devgn's Comedy Hits Theatres

Box Office Journey

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 13.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. The film's opening weekend toll stood at Rs 70.50 crore. The romantic comedy added Rs 18.90 crore in the second week before Week 3 arrived.

In its third week, the film has collected Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday, Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 0.40 crore on Monday, Rs 0.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 0.28 crore on Wednesday so far.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The narrative centres around Diya and Kunal, who, after years of being together, are thrown into chaos when an old friend walks back into their lives, leading to a sentimental love triangle.

While the film has slowed during the weekdays, it remains on course to inch closer to the Rs 100-crore India-net milestone, with its upcoming weekend expected to determine the next phase of its box office run.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celebrities Who Have Openly Spoken About Freezing Their Eggs

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.