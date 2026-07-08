EPFO Completes Digital Revamp: What Changes For PF Subscribers

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has completed the migration of its entire member database to a new centralised platform, a move expected to improve claim processing, enhance transparency and provide faster digital services to millions of subscribers, according to ANI.

The report added that Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the migration under the Centralised IT-Enabled Services (CITES) project marks a significant milestone in EPFO's digital transformation.

"EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database," the Union minister said.

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The migration replaces EPFO's earlier decentralised system with a single centralised database, enabling members to access services through a unified national platform.

The new platform is designed to provide members with a seamless digital experience by bringing all provident fund-related services under a single interface.

"On login to the EPFO Member portal, members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims," Mandaviya added.

The minister said the upgraded system will also strengthen claim processing by introducing automated checks before applications are processed at EPFO offices.

"Member claims will undergo automated pre-validation prior to processing at EPFO offices. Any deficiencies or discrepancies will be identified upfront and appropriate guidance will be provided to members, thereby significantly reducing claim rejections and improving first-time acceptance rates.

"Members will also be able to know the eligible amount they can apply to withdraw from their PF account under the different withdrawal categories, enabling them to make informed choices."

According to ANI, the EPFO has also expanded the auto-settlement facility for fully KYC-linked advance claims of up to Rs 5 lakh. The enhanced limit is expected to speed up the settlement of eligible claims while reducing paperwork and manual intervention, making the withdrawal process more efficient for subscribers.

Mandaviya also shared an update on the annual interest credit process, saying EPFO will credit 8.25% interest for FY26 into members' accounts and that subscribers will be able to view the interest credit in their passbooks by July 15.

"Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15," he said.

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The latest reforms are expected to reduce processing delays, improve transparency and simplify provident fund services as the EPFO continues its broader push towards a fully digital and paperless ecosystem.

The centralised platform is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce claim rejections through automated validation and provide members with faster, more transparent and accessible provident fund services.

The changes are expected to reduce paperwork, speed up claim settlements and improve the overall experience for EPFO members.

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