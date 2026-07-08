Tukaram Mundhe Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Rustom Ice Cream For Poor Hygiene, Rats On Premises

Mumbai's iconic Rustom Ice Cream near Churchgate has been ordered to shut after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations, including rodent infestation and the use of expired flavouring agents.

According to News 18 Marathi, the action was taken during a surprise inspection under the FDA's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign launched under the direction of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The outlet will remain closed until laboratory reports on seized food samples are received.

The FDA said inspectors found serious hygiene deficiencies at the popular ice cream parlour, prompting immediate suspension of its licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Officials also reported spotting live rats and flies inside the premises and alleged that the establishment failed to maintain the required cold chain for storing ice cream.

During the inspection, the FDA said it seized and destroyed several expired artificial flavouring agents and essences, including pista, pineapple, strawberry, black currant and rum Jamaica flavours, to prevent their use in food preparation.

The agency also collected official ice cream samples for laboratory testing. It said previous external laboratory reports had found the product contained 7.94% fat, below the 10% minimum fat content prescribed for ice cream under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

"The licence has been suspended and the establishment has been directed to remain closed until the food testing laboratory reports are received," the FDA said.

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The inspection was carried out by Food Safety Officers Tejaswini V. Patil and Akash Chavan under the supervision of Co-Commissioner (Food) P. R. Singarwad and Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer for Zone 1 Anupama Balasaheb Patil, according to the FDA.

The action has drawn widespread attention in Mumbai, with the FDA stating that further action, if any, will depend on the outcome of the laboratory analysis of the food samples.

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