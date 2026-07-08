TCS Q1 Results Preview: What Analysts Expect, Dividend Expectations, Date, Time, Share Price

India Inc.'s IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is all set to release its earnings report for the first quarter of financial year 2027. Here are a few important details to keep in mind:

TCS Q1 Preview

There might be a few snags in India's largest software exporter growth in the quarter under review. The tata-group company is expected to report modest revenue growth in the June quarter, while margin and profit are likely to come under pressure from the full-quarter impact of wage hikes amid an uncertain demand environment.

Bloomberg estimates point to a 1% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue, while operating profit is expected to decline 3% and net profit 2%. Revenue in constant currency terms is projected to grow 3.58% year-on-year, while employee attrition is seen rising to 11.5%.

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TCS Q1FY27 Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue seen 1% higher at Rs 71,743 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore

EBIT seen 3% lower at Rs 17,284 crore versus Rs 17,870

EBIT Margin seen at 24.19% versus 25.27%

Profit seen 2% lower at Rs 13,485 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore

Will TCS Shareholders Receive A Dividend Payout?

Investors will closely watch Tata Consultancy Services' interim dividend announcement alongside its June-quarter results, with Bloomberg consensus estimating a payout of Rs 19.33 per share.

The dividend decision will be in focus because TCS has announced first-quarter dividends below Bloomberg consensus estimates in each of the past three financial years. Investors will be looking to see whether the country's largest IT services exporter can exceed D-Street expectations this time.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividend Watch: Can IT Giant Beat Street Estimates After Three Straight Q1 Misses?

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect TCS to declare a dividend ranging from Rs 12 per share to Rs 35.55 per share, underscoring the wide range of expectations ahead of the board meeting.

TCS Results: Date, Time, Conference Call

Tata Consultancy Services Limited will announce its results for the First Quarter of FY 2027, ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, after-market trading hours. The results will be available on the official website of the company.

The Company will also host an earnings conference call at 7 p.m. IST (21:30 hrs SST/HKT, 13:30 hrs UTC, 09:30 hrs US ET), during which the leadership team will discuss financial performance and take questions.

TCS Share Price Today

TCS's share ended 1.84% higher at Rs 2,057.10 on the NSE. This compared to a 2.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 35.83% year-to-date and 39.60% in the last 12 months.

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