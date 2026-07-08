Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Avenue Supermarts, Canara Bank, Uno Minda And Lupin — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Lupin Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 4,038.60)

Parekh: Hold

Hold the stock.

Stoploss of Rs 3,900.

Short-term target at Rs 3,300.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,892.10)

Shah: Buy

Add the stock.

Hold on for long term.

Lupin (CMP: Rs 2,459)

Parekh: Avoid

Avoid for now.

Book partial profits.

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Vishal Mega Mart (CMP: Rs 115.91)

Parekh: Buy

Been consolidating.

Buy at Rs 115 for short term basis.

Should continue in the range of Rs 110-Rs 125 for now.

Could give a good strength from Rs 125 onwards.

Uno Minda (CMP: Rs 1,131.90)

Parekh: Buy

Would prefer the stock.

Very well placed technically.

Can see a good run-up from hereon.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 121.15)

Parekh: Hold

Keep Rs 120 as a stoploss.

In all likelihood one can see a bounce.

Look for a target of Rs 135 if that is so as a near term target resistance.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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