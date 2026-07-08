FPIs Mop Up Nearly Rs 2,000 Crore Even As US-Iran Tensions Sour Investor Sentiment

Foreign portfolio investors extended their buying streak on Wednesday and mopped up Rs 1,962.80 crore worth of Indian equities even as renewed West Asia tensions dragged down the market.

Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers and purchased Rs 790.16 crore worth of shares. On Tuesday, DIIs had net sold equities worth Rs 383 crore.

The overseas investors have been on a buying spree and have cumulatively bought Rs 1,991 crore in the last three sessions. With today's mop up, the total has gone up to Rs 3,953.8 crore.

While on the whole, FIIs have offloaded approximately Rs 2.68 lakh crore so far in 2026, they have remained net buyers of Indian equities in July, having bought Rs 5,404 crore so far.

In June, the foreign investors pulled out Rs 49,340 crore (USD 5.16 billion) from Indian equities, triggered by a combination of early-month global risk aversion, a preference for developed markets, soaring US bond yields, and stretched valuations in the domestic market.

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The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomics space.

However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in West Asia amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

In March they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April they have offloaded stake worth Rs 60,847 crore.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India relaxed the investment limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for fiscal year 2027, allowing overseas investors to inject up to Rs 4.62 trillion in Government Securities (G-Secs) during the first half of FY27, covering the April-September 2026 period.

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