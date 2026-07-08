India Calls For De-Escalation Amid Fresh US-Iran Faceoff, Urges Uninterrupted Energy Flows

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in West Asia, saying the renewed attacks on commercial vessels transiting international waterways could undermine regional peace, security and economic stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the recent developments have heightened tensions across the region and raised concerns over the safety of key maritime trade routes that are critical for global energy supplies and commerce.

"India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region," the MEA said.

The government cautioned that continued hostilities risk destabilising the region further, with potential implications for international shipping, energy markets and broader economic activity.

Calling for immediate de-escalation, India urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could aggravate the conflict.

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It also stressed the need to ensure the protection of civilians and maintain the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commercial shipping through vital maritime corridors.

The statement comes at a time when tensions in West Asia have intensified following renewed attacks on commercial vessels, prompting concerns over disruptions to global trade and crude oil shipments.

Reiterating its longstanding position, India called for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

"We urge the parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict," the MEA said.

India, which relies heavily on West Asia for its energy imports and has significant strategic and economic interests in the region, has consistently advocated dialogue, restraint and adherence to international law in addressing regional conflicts.

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