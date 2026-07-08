Sourav Ganguly Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame, Becomes 12th Indian To Receive Honour

India's former captain Sourav Ganguly was announced to be among the latest entrants into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday. He is the 12th Indian Cricketer to get one of the highest individual honours in cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday conferred the top honour on Ganguly for his significant achievements as one of India's greatest captains.

Considered one of India's greatest leaders ever, Ganguly led from the front and built a fearless Indian unit that dominated world cricket for over a decade.

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In the 50-over format, the 52-year-old remains one of India's highest run-scorers with over 11,000 runs to his name. Known for his strength on the off-side, Ganguly was loved for his elegant shot-making through the offside.

During his captaincy, Ganguly brought an aggressive and self-belief among Indian cricketers like never before. Under Ganguly, India finished as the runner's up in the 2003 ODI World Cup and shared the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2002.

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He was also known to provide openings to young cricketers like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan, who became India's future match winners.

After he retired from cricket, Ganguly went on to serve as the BCCI president and looked after several key developments.

The veteran cricketer now joins the likes of Vinoo Mankad, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Neetu David and MS Dhoni in receiving the Hall of Fame honour.

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