Major Firepower Upgrade: DRDO's Pinaka Rocket Nails 60-Km Precision Strike In Test-Fire

The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted a successful flight test of the Pinaka long-range guided rocket at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur on India's east coast on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The rocket was tested for a user-defined minimum range of 60 km and demonstrated all planned in-flight manoeuvres, impacting the target with what the ministry called textbook precision while following the predicted trajectory. All deployed range instruments tracked the rocket through its flight.

Designed For Use In Pinaka Launcher System

The long-range guided rocket has been designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and the Research Centre Imarat.

These rockets are meant for use in the Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System, a long-range artillery weapon developed by DRDO that is already in service with the Indian Army. Known for its rapid response and precision, the system is designed to strengthen the Army's firepower in modern warfare.

Wednesday's test comes months after DRDO conducted the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at its maximum range of 120 km, in December 2025, also at Chandipur. That trial, too, was launched from an in-service Pinaka launcher, demonstrating the system's ability to fire Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same platform.

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