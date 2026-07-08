China To Let AI Firms Buy Nvidia H200 Chips, Information Says

China will allow top artificial intelligence companies to buy a limited amount of H200 chips from Nvidia Corp., a sign the country is easing restrictions on the coveted US technology, according to the Information.

Chinese officials have informed companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ByteDance Ltd. and DeepSeek that they will have permission to purchase some of the processors, which are used to develop AI models, the news site said Wednesday. The companies need to say how many chips they need — and why — to get approval, according to the Information.

The chips have emerged as a geopolitical flashpoint for the world's two largest economies. Though US President Donald Trump granted Nvidia permission to sell the processors to China in December, Chinese authorities have been slow to allow the technology into the country.

A representative for Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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