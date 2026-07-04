EPFO Stops UAN Activation On Member Portal: Here’s What PF Subscribers Must Do Now

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has brought its upgraded Unified Member Portal back online after a scheduled maintenance period, but regular users will notice a few important changes. The biggest one is that PF subscribers can no longer activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new UAN through the EPFO website.

Instead, both services have now been moved to the Government of India's UMANG app, where users will have to complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) to finish the process.

The update comes after EPFO carried out a major software upgrade and database consolidation, which it says is aimed at making its online services faster, safer and more reliable.

UAN Services Have Shifted To UMANG

If you were planning to activate your UAN through the EPFO Member Portal, that option is no longer available. The same applies to employees who need a new UAN.

Subscribers must now complete both tasks through the UMANG app by verifying their identity using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.

To activate a UAN through UMANG:

Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open EPFO Services.

Select "UAN Activation" under "UAN Services Through Face Auth."

Complete Aadhaar Face Authentication and follow the on-screen instructions.

How To Make A New UAN?

Similarly, employees who need a new UAN should:

Open the UMANG app.

Go to EPFO Services.

Select "UAN Allotment and Activation."

Complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication.

Follow the instructions shown on the screen.

What If You Already Have A PF Account?

Employees who already have an EPF account but were never allotted a UAN can still get one.

To do this, they will have to verify their registered mobile number, enter the required member details and complete the verification process. Once everything is verified, a UAN will be generated and linked to their existing EPF account.

The updated system has also made it easier for users who have forgotten their UAN.

Subscribers can now retrieve it by entering their registered mobile number, uploading the required identity or address proof and verifying the OTP sent to their mobile number. After successful verification, the UAN can be recovered.

Death Claims Remain Unaffected

EPFO has clarified that the suspension of UAN activation on the Member Portal does not impact death claim settlements. Eligible nominees and legal heirs can continue filing claims through the existing process.

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