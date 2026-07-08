Meta Rolls Out Privacy Update That Disables Smart Glasses Camera If LED Is Blocked

Meta will be releasing an update for its Meta AI glasses that will disable the built-in camera if the LED light is blocked, destroyed or tampered with, according to reports on Wednesday. The device switches on a white LED light whenever the user is capturing media footage to save to their gallery. Covering or disabling the light automatically disables the camera.

The new update is meant to counter attempts by modders to disable the privacy feature by taking actions such as drilling into the LED light.

Previous attempts by the company to crack down on tampering included having a prompt pop up asking users to uncover the LED light if it was blocked with tape or other objects. This was introduced in Meta's second generation of AI glasses. Modders had discovered a variety of methods to bypass this restriction.

Meta Glasses had previously drawn controversy due to reports of users harassing women by using the devices to film them. Meta had also drawn flak when it had announced plans to integrate facial recognition software into its glasses.

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Meta's Vice President of wearables Alex Himel told the Verge that the company was aware of the modders' actions along with the reports of misuse, telling The Verge that its update geared around privacy, would be launching shortly.

Public places have also considered banning the device on their premises, as per reports. The US's New York State will be banning the use of the glasses in its courtrooms, according to Syracuse.com. Courts and cruise lines in Philadelphia have also banned the use of smart glasses in their common areas.

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