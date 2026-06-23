New Meta AI Smart Glasses To Be Cheaper As Ray-Ban Gets Swapped With In-House Designed Models

Meta released a new wave of AI glasses named 'Meta Glasses', that are expected to be cheaper than the ones that it is selling in partnership with Ray-Ban, according to an article on the company's website on Tuesday. The IT giant created the new line of AI-powered glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban and Oakley.

The firm will retail 'Meta Glasses' with a starting price of $299, which is a $80 less than the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, whose cheapest variant costs $379.

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The Meta Glasses are the IT firm's first AI glasses to be powered by its proprietary AI 'Muse Spark', from the first day of launch, giving the user access to its AI features instantaneously. The device is also compatible with prescription lenses.

"With this version of Meta AI, your AI glasses will deliver smarter answers on everything from sports scores to local restaurant picks, better understand what you're seeing, and help manage your daily life effortlessly — whether you're building healthy habits, managing your calendar, or navigating a busy schedule hands-free," the article said.

The new AI glasses will come in 26 styles, varying in terms of colours, lenses, and frames. The glasses primarily come in three frame styles which include Meta Adventurer, Meta Fury and Meta Glasses by Kylie, a frame designed in collaboration with American media personality Kylie Jenner.

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The Meta Glasses come with a "dedicated action button" which users can utilise to access Meta AI or customise to quick launch other features. The device further features "open ear" technology which can convey audio from phone calls, music, podcasts and audiobooks while keeping the user aware of their surroundings.

It also utilises "advanced wind noise reduction", enabling users to avail calls, messages and voice control in a smooth fashion with minimal interference. The glasses have eight hours of battery life, along with an on-the-go charging case with 40 hours of additional battery power.

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