'Her Hands Were Freezing': Nurse Stabilises Woman On Dubai-Kerala Flight After Mid-Air Emergency

During a mid-air medical emergency, an Indian nurse in the United Arab Emirates immediately offered to help a female passenger who was losing consciousness.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2026, while Air India Express flight IX530 was en route from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram, reported Khaleej Times.

"Is there any doctor or nurse on board?" Without thinking, Pooja Rajakumaran, who is from Paravur, Kollam, leapt into action. She moved up to the cabin crew after unbuckling her seat belt.

A wheelchair-bound traveller required medical attention after undergoing physiotherapy and a mastectomy in Dubai. She was barely conscious by the time Rajakumaran got to her.

"I didn't pause to reflect. Your instinct as a nurse is straightforward: you go when someone needs assistance," Rajakumaran said.

ALSO READ: UAE Travel Rush Returns As War Jitters Fade, Sharjah Airport To Handle 3 Million Summer Visitors

"She had a feeble pulse. She felt very lightheaded. Her hands were trembling and extremely cold," Rajakumaran said. "Considering her state, I knew I couldn't waste even a second."

Rajakumaran sat by the woman's side for almost the whole flight, checking her pulse frequently, talking to her to keep her awake, and doing everything she could to keep her stable.

Without a hospital bed, monitors, or a group of experts, Rajakumaran carried out her work in the cramped aircraft aisle, drawing on years of experience in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at RAK Hospital. She gave the woman water to stay hydrated, manually checked her pulse, and gently massaged her hands to increase circulation and warm her, according to the report.

"I kept reminding myself that if I stayed calm, everyone else would stay calm too," she said.

Then she was approached by a senior member of the cabin crew who wanted to know if the captain should be informed of a potential emergency diversion.

Rajakumaran took another look at the traveller. "I examined her responsiveness, temperature, and pulse. She was getting better, slowly. Her body warmed, and her pulse stabilised. I saw that it was not a life-threatening situation, but rather extreme physical tiredness and anxiety," Rajakumaran said.

The flight proceeded to its destination based on her evaluation. According to Rajakumaran, the cabin crew remained composed the entire time. "They trusted my judgment and brought drinks and a blanket right away. The travellers cooperated. Everyone gave us the room we required, and nobody panicked."

ALSO READ: Airlines Told To Avoid Iran, Iraq, Lebanon Airspace As EU Issues Safety Advisory

Rajakumaran noted that treating someone at 35,000 feet presented a whole new set of difficulties, even though she provides nearly daily treatment for extremely ill neonates.

Rajakumaran made one final step back to see how the passenger was doing before descending. The woman was grinning this time. "She thanked me and said she felt much better," Rajakumaran added. "Watching her land safely was the greatest reward."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.