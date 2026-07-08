'Mighty, Majestic, Matchless': Indian Navy Set To Induct Frigate Mahendragiri

India is set to strengthen its maritime defence capabilities with the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, the sixth indigenous stealth frigate under the Navy's Project 17A programme. The advanced warship will be inducted into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, marking another significant milestone in the country's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Featuring cutting-edge stealth architecture, improved survivability, a minimised radar profile, and advanced automation, the frigate utilises a sophisticated Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system. This setup allows the warship to rapidly execute high-speed operations while maintaining the long-range endurance required for diverse maritime missions.

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The warship is equipped with advanced sensors, enhanced automation, and multi-mission capabilities, enabling it to undertake a range of maritime operations, including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare. The vessel incorporates improved stealth characteristics designed to reduce its radar signature and increase operational effectiveness in complex maritime environments.

INS Mahendragiri.

Photo Credit: Indian Navy

Boasting more than 75% domestic components, the Mahendragiri stands as a prime example of the Indian government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Its production successfully mobilised a broad network of domestic manufacturers, including various MSMEs, which stimulated local job creation while fortifying the country's defence industrial infrastructure.

The Project 17A frigates are a follow-on class of the Shivalik-class Project 17 frigates, featuring upgraded design, enhanced stealth capabilities and modern combat systems. A significant portion of the project's equipment and systems has been sourced from Indian companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

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As the Indian Navy steadily expands its fleet with domestically built warships, the fully mission-capable Mahendragiri is poised to protect the nation's interests with honour, fully embodying its core motto: "Mighty, Majestic, and Matchless."

INS Mahendragiri is named after the Mahendragiri mountain peak in Odisha and reflects the Indian Navy's tradition of naming major warships after mountain ranges, symbolising strength, stability and resilience.

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