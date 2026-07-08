SanDisk Supercycle Under Strain? Shares Slump 6% In Pre-Market Trade As Chip Rout Extends To Memory

One of America's premier memory makers and semiconductor companies, SanDisk Corp. seems to be slipping through the cracks on the Wall Street.

Futures tied to SanDisk point to a weak start on Wednesday as they trade nearly 6% lower at $1,526.98, extending its rout from the previous session where it sank over 14% intraday.

The company, which specialises in manufacturing and supplying NAND flash memory devices (used for long-term storage) and related solutions, was dumped heavily on the NYSE after Korean peer Samsung failed to enthuse traders with its earnings report.

Despite Samsung estimating a nearly 56% QoQ jump in its operating profit, concerns related to AI boom being able to justify capex allocated to data centre buildouts and sky-high valuations bothered traders.

Samsung's stock on the KOSPI index continued its fall on Wednesday and settled 6.25% lower at 277,500 South Korean won ($183.76). AI-led tech giants like Nvidia Corp.'s demand for storage chips has also put memory makers like Sandisk and Samsung in a pickle as their data centres eat up a large chunk of their RAM, HBM, and SSD supply.

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Going ahead, these data centres are expected to consume more than 70% of the high-end memory chips manufacturers produce in 2026, according to TrendForce. As a result, Storage device Cos have also shifted their manufacturing strategy to one which panders more to the needs of the AI boom, creating a supercycle.

Seperately, growing south-eastern competition from firms like SK Hynix and Kioxia as they seek stage-time on world's largest financial arena — the New York Stock Exchange — looms like a dark cloud on the future growth of American players Sandisk and Micron.

Both SK Hynix, (the world's second-largest memory manufacturer, based in Korea) and Japan's Kioxia are planning their American Depositary Share listing. Of these, Kioxia poses a direct market share threat as it specialises in developing, manufacturing and supplying NAND flash memory devices.

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