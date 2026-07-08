Israel Kills Gaza FIFA WC Screening Organiser Before Egypt Vs Argentina Game

A Palestinian football organiser who helped bring FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to fans in Gaza via screenings has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to a report, in another loss for the territory's sporting community amid the ongoing conflict.

Al-Wahidi had become well known for setting up public screenings of football matches, giving residents a rare opportunity to come together and watch the world's biggest sporting event despite the hardships of war and displacement. His effort turned football into a source of hope and unity for many families in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

The strike that killed him is part of the continuing Israeli offensive in Gaza, where thousands of civilians have been killed by months of war, which has also taken a heavy toll on athletes, sports officials and community organisers, disrupting sporting activities across the territory.

The incident has drawn emotional reactions from members of the football community, with calls for greater international attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to the report.

In a Monday briefing before the match against Argentina, Hassan requested the world to do more for the Palestinian people. "I urge you, I urge all media officers, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities, maybe we can convey a collective message that is as follows, let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own," he said, as quoted by AP.

His death highlights the growing human cost of the conflict, extending beyond politics and the battlefield into communities where sport has long served as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. Public football screenings had offered many Gazans a brief escape from daily hardships, making the organiser's work especially meaningful.

As the war continues, humanitarian agencies have frequently warned about the terrible effects on civilians, while the global athletic world has increasingly raised worry over the conflict's effect on players, spectators and local sports initiatives.

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