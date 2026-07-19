Rs 3,000 For Beer And Hot Dog? What Will It Cost To Eat At FIFA World Cup Final

A hot dog, fries and a beer may sound like a standard match-day order. At the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, however, that simple combination will cost fans around Rs 3,128 inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, according to The Athletic.

The timing of the event also makes spending on refreshments hard to avoid. With an extended half-time show, the trophy presentation and post-match celebrations, spectators are expected to remain inside the stadium for hours.

That means many fans are likely to make at least one trip to the concession stands during the day.

What's On The Menu?

For those looking to grab a bite, the stadium offers a wide range of food options. A combo of four chicken tenders, fries and a soft drink costs $19 (around Rs 1,829), while chicken tenders alone are priced between $13 and $15 (Rs 1,251-Rs 1,444).

The menu also includes a deli sandwich for $16 (Rs 1,540) and both hot and sweet sausage sandwiches for $14 (Rs 1,348) each. A stadium hot dog is available for $8.50 (Rs 818).

Other options include cheese pizza ($11/Rs 1,059), pepperoni pizza ($12/Rs 1,155), French fries ($8/Rs 770), cheese fries ($9/Rs 866), pretzel braid ($9/Rs 866), turkey sandwich ($7/Rs 674), clam strips ($6/Rs 577) and chips ($5/Rs 481).

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From Water To Wine​

A bottle of water costs $5 (Rs 481), while soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta are priced at $6 (Rs 577). Fans wanting a sports drink can buy a Powerade for $7 (Rs 674).

Alcoholic beverages are significantly more expensive. A 16-ounce domestic beer costs $16 (Rs 1,540), while imported or craft beer is priced at $17 (Rs 1,636). Mixed cocktails are also available for $17 (Rs 1,636), while canned cocktails and hard seltzers cost $19 (Rs 1,829). A glass of wine is priced at $15 (Rs 1,444).

Why The Prices Vary?

Despite the premium pricing, The Athletic noted that MetLife Stadium is not the most expensive venue among the 16 FIFA World Cup host stadiums.

While beer is priced around the tournament average, bottled water and soft drinks are comparatively cheaper than at several other venues. The variation in prices is because FIFA has allowed each host stadium to continue with its own concession operators instead of introducing a standard pricing system for the tournament.

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