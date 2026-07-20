Tom Cruise Reunites With BTS At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; RM Says 'King'

BTS added another milestone to their global career after performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final held at New York New Jersey Stadium. The K-pop group headlined FIFA's first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show, sharing the stage with Shakira, Madonna, and Justin Bieber during the Spain vs Argentina final.

Following the performance, the members met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and popular streamer IShowSpeed, with photos and videos from the event quickly circulating online.

RM Shares Photo With Tom Cruise

On July 20, BTS leader RM posted a series of photos from the World Cup final on Instagram. One image featuring all seven BTS members alongside Tom Cruise attracted widespread attention. RM tagged the actor in the post and captioned it simply, "King."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rkive

The meeting marked another interaction between BTS and the Hollywood star. Earlier, Jin had met Tom Cruise during the filming of an episode of Run Jin, which was recorded while Cruise was in South Korea promoting Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

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BTS Perform at FIFA's First World Cup Final Halftime Show

BTS performed their global hit Dynamite, presenting a football-themed version specially created for the occasion. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook appeared in coordinated sporty outfits featuring red accents and performed on a stage built around the Earth Ball, a globe-inspired installation displaying words including "Music," "Love," and "Thrive."

Following the performance, the group said it was an honour to be part of the inaugural halftime show and thanked ARMY, their global fanbase, for supporting them throughout their journey.

BTS' Meeting With IShowSpeed Goes Viral

Another backstage highlight came when BTS met American streamer IShowSpeed (real name Darren Watkins). During his livestream from the stadium, Speed rushed out after learning the group was nearby and greeted all seven members. The interaction included hugs, handshakes and one of Speed's signature backflips, drawing cheers from the group.

RM later told the streamer that he enjoys watching his videos, while BTS also posed for a group photo. After Speed uploaded the clip on Instagram, RM and j-hope reacted with emojis, while V commented, "We were just as amazed to meet you." The video amassed more than 200 million views on Instagram within 10 hours.

The FIFA World Cup Final halftime show also supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise 100 million US dollars to improve access to education and sports opportunities for children in underserved communities worldwide.

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