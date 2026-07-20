FIFA World Cup Final 2026: Fans Shell Out Rs 9 Lakh/Ticket To Witness Spain Vs Argentina Clash

Over 80,000 football fans paid an average of over Rs 9 lakh per seat to witness Spain triumph over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, according to data available in public.

The most expensive seats in the entire venue were the ultra-premium pitch-side spots right along the lower tier, which cost Rs 59,67,970. Other sections directly framing the pitch in the lower bowl were priced between Rs 11,09,400 and Rs 11,57,216. The areas just behind the goals at this level ranged from Rs 8,91,476 to Rs 11,24,106.

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At the outermost ring of the stadium map, tickets generally fluctuated around the Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.84 lakh mark. The middle tier had seats costing in the range of Rs 8.9 and Rs 8.99 lakh.

The upper deck offered the least expensive options for the general public, though these were still remarkably steep. Most of the highest sections hovering under the roof cost between Rs 6.97 lakh and Rs 7.52 lakh.

According to The New York Times (NYT), FIFA's initial pricing for tickets to the 2026 World Cup final triggered disbelief among football fans. Upper-tier seats carried a price tag of $4,210 (Rs 4.06 lakh), with tickets nearer the action selling for $6,730 (Rs 6.5 lakh).

The governing body later increased prices several times, pushing Category 1 seats to $10,990 (Rs 10.6 lakh) and drawing fierce criticism.

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As Sunday's final approached, soaring prices on the resale market made those earlier figures seem far less excessive.

The average World Cup final ticket sold through SeatGeek, a ticketing platform, fetched $12,751 (Rs 12.3 lakh), company spokespersons revealed to the NYT on Thursday. That set a new benchmark for ticket prices, overtaking the record established during the 2024 Super Bowl by more than $2,000 (Rs 1.93 lakh).

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