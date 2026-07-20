Viral Videos: Chairs Fly, Punches Rain As Argentina Fans Clash After Spain Lifts World Cup

Tensions erupted as football fans clash in several parts the world, after Argentina suffered a 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 20. Several videos circulating on social media shows heated clashes involving Argentine supporters following the loss.

ALSO READ: Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

In one incident, Argentine fans were allegedly seen attacking Brazilian supporters, with footage showing punches and chairs being thrown after the final whistle.

Another video showed police dispersing crowds during unrest near the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where 12 people were reportedly arrested.

Another clip from Brazil showed police allegedly using force against Argentine fans who were watching the match at a bar in Copacabana. The incidents have sparked debate over fan behaviour and crowd control measures following major sporting events.

Spain captured their second World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, but the historic triumph was instantly overshadowed by a violent post-match brawl.

A 106th-minute strike from Ferran Torres sealed the win for the European champions, mirroring their 2010 success. However, the intense and physical match ended in chaos immediately after the referee blew the final whistle.

Argentina's Leandro Paredes ignited the chaos by charging at Eric García, grabbing the Spanish defender by the throat and flooring him. The impact triggered a mass confrontation on the pitch, drawing in substitutes and coaching staff from both benches before security separated the squads. Paredes, who had earlier received a yellow card for a hard foul, likely faces post-match sanctions.

Despite the violence, peace was restored as the trophy celebrations kicked in. Several Spanish players approached an emotional Lionel Messi to offer words of encouragement, while opposing managers Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente shared a lengthy, warm embrace at midfield.

ALSO READ: Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Bieber, Coldplay Headline First-Ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

"We are gracious in victory, and we must be so in defeat," Argentine football manager Scaloni said after the match. "We accept the loss; we gave everything. We were stretched thin coming into this, but giving it your all, like they did today, sets a great example for our people and our country.

"You lose, and you have to pick yourself up again."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.