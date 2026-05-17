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Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Two-Year Title Wait Continues After Final Defeat — A Look At Their Career Final Results

Indian duo's title drought stretches on despite saving four championship points in a second-game fightback in the Thailand Open men's double final

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Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Two-Year Title Wait Continues After Final Defeat — A Look At Their Career Final Results
Satwik and Chirag suffered their first-ever defeat to Carnando and Marthin after previously leading the head-to-head 4-0.
Jiostar/Screengrab

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty missed out on the Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles title after suffering a straight-games defeat to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the final on Sunday, May 17. The Indian pair went down 21-12, 25-23 losing in straight-games at the BWF Super 500 event.

Carnando and Marthin dominated the opening game from the outset, with Daniel Marthin's steep jump smashes and sharp net play repeatedly troubling the Indians. Satwik and Chirag struggled to find rhythm early on and were left chasing the game as the Indonesians wrapped up the first game 21-12 in commanding fashion.

The second game turned into a far more competitive battle, with the Indian duo raising their intensity and pushing the Indonesians deep into extra points. Satwik and Chirag saved four championship points and briefly reclaimed the lead during a tense finish, but a couple of costly unforced errors at crucial moments allowed Carnando and Marthin to close out the match 25-23 and secure the title.

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The defeat marked Satwik and Chirag's first-ever loss to the Indonesian pair, having previously maintained a 4-0 head-to-head record against them. It also extended the Indian duo's title drought, with this being their first BWF World Tour final appearance since the China Masters in September 2025. Their last title win came at the Thailand Open in 2024.

Marthin's performance also drew attention given the Indonesian shuttler had spent almost a year away from competition while recovering from injury before returning to the tour.

Despite the defeat, Satwik and Chirag's resilience in the second game offered encouraging signs ahead of the upcoming stretch of BWF World Tour events as they continue their search for a first title since 2024.

Here is a look at every major final Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached across the BWF World Tour: 

YearTournamentCategoryOpponentResult
2018Hyderabad OpenBWF Tour Super 100Akbar Bintang Cahyono / M. Reza Pahlevi IsfahaniWinner
2018Commonwealth GamesMulti-sport EventMarcus Ellis / Chris Langridge

Runner-up (Silver)

2018Syed Modi InternationalBWF Super 300Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian ArdiantoRunner-up
2019Thailand OpenBWF Super 500Li Junhui / Liu YuchenWinner
2019French OpenBWF Super 750Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya SukamuljoRunner-up
2022India OpenBWF Super 500Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra SetiawanWinner
2022Commonwealth GamesMulti-sport EventBen Lane / Sean VendyWinner (Gold)
2022French OpenBWF Super 750Lu Ching-yao / Yang Po-hanWinner
2022Asian GamesMulti-sport EventChoi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-hoWinner (Gold)
2023Swiss OpenBWF Super 300Ren Xiangyu / Tan QiangWinner
2023Badminton Asia ChampionshipsContinental ChampionshipOng Yew Sin / Teo Ee YiWinner (Gold)
2023Indonesia OpenBWF Super 1000Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi YikWinner
2024Malaysia OpenBWF Super 1000Liang Weikeng / Wang ChangRunner-up
2024India OpenBWF Super 750Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jaeRunner-up
2024Thailand OpenBWF Super 500Chen Boyang / Liu YiWinner
2025China MastersBWF Super 750Liang Weikeng / Wang ChangRunner-up
2026Thailand OpenBWF Super 500Leo Rolly Carnando / Daniel MarthinRunner-up

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