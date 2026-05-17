Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Two-Year Title Wait Continues After Final Defeat — A Look At Their Career Final Results

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty missed out on the Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles title after suffering a straight-games defeat to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the final on Sunday, May 17. The Indian pair went down 21-12, 25-23 losing in straight-games at the BWF Super 500 event.

Carnando and Marthin dominated the opening game from the outset, with Daniel Marthin's steep jump smashes and sharp net play repeatedly troubling the Indians. Satwik and Chirag struggled to find rhythm early on and were left chasing the game as the Indonesians wrapped up the first game 21-12 in commanding fashion.

The second game turned into a far more competitive battle, with the Indian duo raising their intensity and pushing the Indonesians deep into extra points. Satwik and Chirag saved four championship points and briefly reclaimed the lead during a tense finish, but a couple of costly unforced errors at crucial moments allowed Carnando and Marthin to close out the match 25-23 and secure the title.

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The defeat marked Satwik and Chirag's first-ever loss to the Indonesian pair, having previously maintained a 4-0 head-to-head record against them. It also extended the Indian duo's title drought, with this being their first BWF World Tour final appearance since the China Masters in September 2025. Their last title win came at the Thailand Open in 2024.

Marthin's performance also drew attention given the Indonesian shuttler had spent almost a year away from competition while recovering from injury before returning to the tour.

Despite the defeat, Satwik and Chirag's resilience in the second game offered encouraging signs ahead of the upcoming stretch of BWF World Tour events as they continue their search for a first title since 2024.

Here is a look at every major final Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached across the BWF World Tour:

Year Tournament Category Opponent Result 2018 Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 Akbar Bintang Cahyono / M. Reza Pahlevi Isfahani Winner 2018 Commonwealth Games Multi-sport Event Marcus Ellis / Chris Langridge Runner-up (Silver) 2018 Syed Modi International BWF Super 300 Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto Runner-up 2019 Thailand Open BWF Super 500 Li Junhui / Liu Yuchen Winner 2019 French Open BWF Super 750 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo Runner-up 2022 India Open BWF Super 500 Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan Winner 2022 Commonwealth Games Multi-sport Event Ben Lane / Sean Vendy Winner (Gold) 2022 French Open BWF Super 750 Lu Ching-yao / Yang Po-han Winner 2022 Asian Games Multi-sport Event Choi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-ho Winner (Gold) 2023 Swiss Open BWF Super 300 Ren Xiangyu / Tan Qiang Winner 2023 Badminton Asia Championships Continental Championship Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi Winner (Gold) 2023 Indonesia Open BWF Super 1000 Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik Winner 2024 Malaysia Open BWF Super 1000 Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang Runner-up 2024 India Open BWF Super 750 Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jae Runner-up 2024 Thailand Open BWF Super 500 Chen Boyang / Liu Yi Winner 2025 China Masters BWF Super 750 Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang Runner-up 2026 Thailand Open BWF Super 500 Leo Rolly Carnando / Daniel Marthin Runner-up

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