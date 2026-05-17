Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag's Two-Year Title Wait Continues After Final Defeat — A Look At Their Career Final Results

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty missed out on the Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles title after suffering a straight-games defeat to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the final on Sunday, May 17. The Indian pair went down 21-12, 25-23 losing in straight-games at the BWF Super 500 event.
Carnando and Marthin dominated the opening game from the outset, with Daniel Marthin's steep jump smashes and sharp net play repeatedly troubling the Indians. Satwik and Chirag struggled to find rhythm early on and were left chasing the game as the Indonesians wrapped up the first game 21-12 in commanding fashion.
The second game turned into a far more competitive battle, with the Indian duo raising their intensity and pushing the Indonesians deep into extra points. Satwik and Chirag saved four championship points and briefly reclaimed the lead during a tense finish, but a couple of costly unforced errors at crucial moments allowed Carnando and Marthin to close out the match 25-23 and secure the title.
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The defeat marked Satwik and Chirag's first-ever loss to the Indonesian pair, having previously maintained a 4-0 head-to-head record against them. It also extended the Indian duo's title drought, with this being their first BWF World Tour final appearance since the China Masters in September 2025. Their last title win came at the Thailand Open in 2024.
Marthin's performance also drew attention given the Indonesian shuttler had spent almost a year away from competition while recovering from injury before returning to the tour.
Despite the defeat, Satwik and Chirag's resilience in the second game offered encouraging signs ahead of the upcoming stretch of BWF World Tour events as they continue their search for a first title since 2024.
Here is a look at every major final Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached across the BWF World Tour:
|Year
|Tournament
|Category
|Opponent
|Result
|2018
|Hyderabad Open
|BWF Tour Super 100
|Akbar Bintang Cahyono / M. Reza Pahlevi Isfahani
|Winner
|2018
|Commonwealth Games
|Multi-sport Event
|Marcus Ellis / Chris Langridge
Runner-up (Silver)
|2018
|Syed Modi International
|BWF Super 300
|Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto
|Runner-up
|2019
|Thailand Open
|BWF Super 500
|Li Junhui / Liu Yuchen
|Winner
|2019
|French Open
|BWF Super 750
|Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo
|Runner-up
|2022
|India Open
|BWF Super 500
|Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan
|Winner
|2022
|Commonwealth Games
|Multi-sport Event
|Ben Lane / Sean Vendy
|Winner (Gold)
|2022
|French Open
|BWF Super 750
|Lu Ching-yao / Yang Po-han
|Winner
|2022
|Asian Games
|Multi-sport Event
|Choi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-ho
|Winner (Gold)
|2023
|Swiss Open
|BWF Super 300
|Ren Xiangyu / Tan Qiang
|Winner
|2023
|Badminton Asia Championships
|Continental Championship
|Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi
|Winner (Gold)
|2023
|Indonesia Open
|BWF Super 1000
|Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik
|Winner
|2024
|Malaysia Open
|BWF Super 1000
|Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang
|Runner-up
|2024
|India Open
|BWF Super 750
|Kang Min-hyuk / Seo Seung-jae
|Runner-up
|2024
|Thailand Open
|BWF Super 500
|Chen Boyang / Liu Yi
|Winner
|2025
|China Masters
|BWF Super 750
|Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang
|Runner-up
|2026
|Thailand Open
|BWF Super 500
|Leo Rolly Carnando / Daniel Marthin
|Runner-up
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