Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch ISL's Title-Defining Kolkata Derby?

The Indian Super League title race is set for a climactic finish as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC meet in a potentially title-defining Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time in ISL history, the Kolkata derby arrives with the league title directly at stake, turning one of Indian football's fiercest rivalries into far more than just a battle for bragging rights.

This season, the league is operating under a shortened single-leg format after a delayed start, with no playoffs and the table-topper set to be crowned champions outright. That has transformed the season into a 13-game sprint, where every dropped point carries major consequences.

Heading into the derby, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are locked on 22 points from 11 matches, although East Bengal currently sit top on goal difference (+18 compared to Mohun Bagan's +13).

A win for East Bengal would move them to 25 points and leave them needing only a point against Inter Kashi in their final game to secure their first ISL title. Even a draw would keep them in control, thanks to their superior goal difference.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, realistically need victory to keep their dream of winning a third consecutive ISL title alive. A draw would leave them dependent on East Bengal dropping points against Inter Kashi while also needing to close the goal-difference gap.

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Neither side comes into the contest with momentum from their previous outing. East Bengal were held to a 0-0 draw by Punjab FC despite dominating large phases of the match, while Mohun Bagan also played out a goalless draw against Inter Kashi, a result that visibly frustrated head coach Sergio Lobera after several missed chances.

Both these teams have built their title challenges on contrasting styles. East Bengal have relied on an explosive attack that has produced a league-high 27 goals this season, while Mohun Bagan's campaign has been driven by defensive solidity, with the Mariners boasting the league's best defence, having conceded just seven goals in 11 matches.

East Bengal's attacking surge has been led by the league's top-scorer Youssef Ezzejjari, who has scored 10 goals this season, while Miguel Figueira has emerged as the creative heartbeat of the side with four assists and two goals. Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill has also played a crucial role with five clean sheets.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have relied heavily on Jamie Maclaren's finishing, with the Australian hot on Ezzejjari's heels for the Golden Boot award with nine goals this campaign. Dimitri Petratos has added creativity with two goals, two assists, while Vishal Kaith has anchored the league's best defence with five clean sheets and just seven goals conceded overall.

Match Venue And Time

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VBYK) or the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Probable Lineups

East Bengal FC (4-3-3): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Jeakson Singh, Kevin Sibille, Anwar Ali, PV Vishnu; Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Miguel Figuera; Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari.

Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Abhishek Singh, Mehtab Singh, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose; Lalengmawia Ralte; Deepak Tangri; Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Robson Robinho; Jamie Maclaren.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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