Rs 3,000 Mutual Fund SIP Vs PPF: Which Can Build Bigger Wealth In 15 Years?

Long-term wealth creation requires disciplined investing and careful financial planning. Among the most preferred investment options in India, mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remain popular choices for investors targeting long-term financial goals.

While SIPs offer market-linked returns with the potential for higher wealth creation, the government-backed PPF scheme provides stable and secure returns. Both instruments serve different investor needs based on risk appetite, return expectations and financial objectives.

The PPF currently offers a fixed interest rate of 7.1 per cent annually and comes with a 15-year lock-in period, making it suitable for investors seeking guaranteed returns. SIPs, on the other hand, invest in equity mutual funds and are subject to market fluctuations. However, equity SIPs have historically delivered average annual returns of around 12-14 per cent over the long term.

Over 15 years, here's how both investment tools can generate returns:

Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP in 15 Years

If one puts Rs 3,000 every month in an SIP for 15 years at an estimated annual return of 12 per cent, the investment could grow significantly over time.

Monthly SIP: Rs 3,000 per month

Time period: 15 years

Interest rate: 12% per annum.

Total investment value: Rs 5.40 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 9.73 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 15.13 lakh

Milestone Total Amount Invested Future Corpus Value Estimated Returns (Profit) End of Year 3 Rs 1,08,000 Rs 1,30,007 Rs 22,007 End of Year 6 Rs 2,16,000 Rs 3,11,460 Rs 95,460 End of Year 9 Rs 3,24,000 Rs 5,64,951 Rs 2,40,951 End of Year 12 Rs 4,32,000 Rs 9,19,058 Rs 4,87,058 End of Year 15 Rs 5,40,000 Rs 15,13,674 Rs 9,73,674

*amount in Rs

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Rs 3,000 Monthly Investment in PPF for 15 Years

Investing the same amount in PPF at the current interest rate of 7.1 per cent would generate comparatively lower returns, though with guaranteed safety.

Yearly Investment: Rs 36,000

Time period: 15 years

Interest rate: 7.10% per annum

Total investment value: Rs 5.40 lakh

Interest earned: Rs 4.14 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 9.54 lakh

Year Annual Investment Total Invested Interest Earned Closing Balance 1 36,000 36,000 2,556 38,556 2 36,000 72,000 5,294 79,850 3 36,000 1,08,000 8,225 1,24,075 5 36,000 1,80,000 15,004 2,26,409 10 36,000 3,60,000 36,896 5,56,419 15 36,000 5,40,000 63,248 9,54,354

*amount in Rs

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How Monthly MF SIP Outperforms PPF?

Based on the calculations, the PPF investments clearly generate less corpus funds than SIP. The SIP investment delivers a substantially larger corpus of around Rs 15.13 lakh in 15 years compared to nearly Rs 9.54 lakh through PPF.

The higher return potential of equity mutual funds allows SIP investors to benefit from compounding and long-term market growth. The reason is because you are investing monthly rather than in one flat annual lump sum, you benefit from Rupee Cost Averaging. When the market goes down, your Rs 3,000 buys more units of the fund; when the market goes up, your existing units gain value.

Over a long horizon like 15 years, a 12% average annualized return turns your Rs 5.4 lakh investment into a basket where nearly 64% of your final corpus is pure profit.

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However, SIPs carry market risks and returns are not guaranteed. PPF, on the other hand, remains a reliable option for risk-averse investors looking for assured returns and capital protection. Also, both have different tax implications. Despite its lower returns, PPF offers tax exemptions for contributions and its interest earned and maturity corpus are also tax free. This makes it a tax efficient tool. On the other hand, mutual fund gains are taxed at 12.5% after threshold value of Rs 1.25 lakh if held for over a year.

Choosing between SIPs and PPF should depend on your risk appetite and financial goals. You can also prefer a balanced approach by investing in both instruments to combine growth with stability.

Disclaimer: All content provided here is on an "as is" basis for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers are requested to verify all details and tax implications independently or consult a certified financial advisor before investing.

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