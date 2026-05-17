Adani Eye Care Project Inaugurated At Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital In Bihar's Saran; Focus On Skill Development

The Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital in Mastichak, Saran district of Bihar, has been formally inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani, marking a significant expansion of eye care infrastructure in rural India. They laid the foundation stone for the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital–Adani Centre for Eye Diseases at the venue.. The two were felicitated at the site after arriving in Saran, having earlier offered prayers at a Gayatri temple in the district.

The new facility is part of a joint initiative between Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and the Adani Foundation, aimed at scaling up access to affordable eye care across underserved regions of North and Central India. The project integrates advanced treatment capabilities with dedicated institutions such as the Adani Center for Eye Diseases and the Adani Training Center for Ophthalmic Sciences, positioning the campus as both a care and capacity-building hub.

The expanded campus will progressively increase its scale, with plans to handle a significantly higher patient load annually, including a large number of free or subsidised treatments for economically weaker sections. The hospital is equipped to treat a wide range of conditions, including cataract, glaucoma, retinal disorders and paediatric eye issues, with modern medical technology.

A key component of the project is skill development. The training centre will offer courses for rural youth and women in optometry and allied healthcare, creating employment pathways while addressing gaps in trained manpower.

The initiative also builds on the track record of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, which began operations in 2005 with a small facility and has since performed surgeries on over 1.4 million patients. The Adani Foundation's wider vision care programme has further contributed through screenings and the distribution of free spectacles across multiple states.

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