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PM Modi Heads To Sweden After Eight Years: What India Is Looking To Secure? Check Full Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Sweden for the first time since 2018, with trade, defence, technology and strategic cooperation expected to dominate discussions.

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PM Modi Heads To Sweden After Eight Years: What India Is Looking To Secure? Check Full Agenda
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17 for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and technology between the two countries.

The visit, scheduled for May 17 and 18, will be Prime Minister Modi's first trip to Sweden since 2018. It comes at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks covering the full range of India-Sweden ties, with discussions focused on investment, trade and technology partnerships. The agenda is also expected to include cooperation in green transition, artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, space and climate action.

Both leaders are also likely to meet business representatives and industry leaders to deepen economic engagement between the two countries.

The visit forms part of India's wider engagement with Europe and comes amid ongoing discussions on free trade and strategic cooperation between India and the European Union. The two sides are expected to review progress under existing cooperation frameworks, including innovation partnerships launched after the 2018 India-Nordic Summit.

Economic Agenda

The economic impact of the ongoing Iran-US conflict is also expected to figure in the discussions during the Sweden visit, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Officials said India and Sweden share strong ties in innovation-led sectors, with Sweden emerging as a key European partner in startups, research and advanced technology. Trade and investment links between the two countries have expanded in recent years, and both sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in digital technology and sustainable development, Hindustan Times reported.

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