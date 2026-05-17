Signature Global To Invest Rs 3,500 Crore In FY27 Amid Gurugram Housing Recovery

Signature Global plans to invest around Rs 3,500 crore in FY27 on land acquisitions and construction activities as the company bets on a recovery in housing demand in the Gurugram market despite global uncertainties, Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said.

The company aims to achieve 21% growth in sales bookings to Rs 10,000 crore in FY27, supported by a strong launch pipeline and residual inventory in ongoing projects, Aggarwal said in an interview with PTI.

"We will be investing around Rs 2,000 crore on construction activities this fiscal year," Aggarwal said. The company also plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore in land acquisitions during FY27 after spending around Rs 700 crore on buying land parcels in the previous fiscal year.

Aggarwal said the company is evaluating multiple land parcels in Gurugram and nearby areas and expects to close a few transactions soon.

"We are always looking for good opportunity to grow our business," he said.

Demand Outlook

Aggarwal said the Gurugram housing market saw "little bit of softness" in demand during the second half of FY26 after strong growth in sales and prices between 2022 and 2024.

However, he said the market is expected to return to normal conditions during the current fiscal year.

The company attributed the decline in FY26 sales bookings to a "softer market environment" in Gurugram.

Signature Global's sales bookings fell 20% to Rs 8,250 crore in FY26 from a record Rs 10,290 crore in the previous year. The company sold 2,114 homes during the fiscal year compared with 4,130 units a year earlier.

Its average sales realisation rose to Rs 15,250 per sq ft from Rs 12,457 per sq ft in FY25, driven by higher contribution from premium housing and price increases across key markets.

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Diversification Push

Aggarwal said the company has entered the commercial real estate segment through a partnership with Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp as part of its diversification strategy.

In April, Signature Global partnered with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly Rs 2,900 crore.

The company reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,094.64 crore in FY26 from Rs 101.2 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total income increased to Rs 2,778.85 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,637.99 crore in FY25. Signature Global said it has delivered 17.9 million sq ft of real estate projects since inception.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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