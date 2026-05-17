IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning Ahead Of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash In Dharamshala

PBKS head into match 61 of IPL 2026 in complete free-fall after five consecutive defeats, while defending champions RCB arrive as table-toppers, looking to become the first team to confirm a playoff berth. However, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in Dharamshala, the weather could end up overshadowing this high-stakes rematch of last season's IPL final.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Dharamshala is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on May 17. A yellow alert has also been issued across parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C, with conditions cooling significantly later in the day. Since this is a 3:30 PM afternoon fixture the dew is unlikely to be a major factor, however, the overcast mountain conditions are likely to assist seam bowlers early on with swing and movement off the surface.

Any rain interruption could also trigger a shortened contest, placing even greater emphasis on powerplay execution and death-over batting.

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The stakes in this match are particularly high for Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer's side currently sit fourth on the table with 13 points from 12 matches, but their recent slump has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. After opening the season with a six-match winning streak, PBKS have now lost five matches on the bounce and are staring at the possibility of a sixth consecutive defeat unless they can halt the slide.

RCB, meanwhile, are firmly in control at the top with 16 points from 12 games. Another win would not only make them the first team to qualify for the playoffs, but also make them frontrunners to secure a top-two finish and the crucial cushion of two opportunities to reach the final.

Punjab Kings enter the game after a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians on May 14. PBKS posted 200/8 batting first, only for MI to chase down 205/4 with one ball remaining as Tilak Varma anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75* off 33 balls.

RCB, on the other hand, continued their dominant run with a six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13. Chasing 193, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten century, scoring 105* as he helped Bengaluru hunt down the target with five balls to spare.

Interestingly, this will be the first meeting between the two sides since their last encounter came in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad, where RCB edged PBKS by six runs to secure the franchise's maiden IPL title, a result that Punjab will no doubt be looking to avenge on home soil.

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