IPL 2026: Allen, Raghuvanshi, Green power KKR To 29-run win over GT; How Kolkata Can Qualify For The Playoffs?

Finn Allen smashed 93 off 35 balls and Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs in IPL 2026 on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The result kept KKR in the race despite sitting seventh on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, stayed second with 16 points from 13 games after their four-match winning streak ended. Allen set the tone after KKR were asked to bat first. The opener blasted 10 sixes and four boundaries during a 95-run partnership with Raghuvanshi that came in only 41 balls.

Raghuvanshi then anchored the innings and added 108 runs with Cameron Green off just 53 deliveries. Green stayed unbeaten on 52 as KKR finished with 247 for 2.

Big Chase

Gujarat Titans responded strongly but fell short at 218 for 4.

Shubman Gill led the chase with 85 off 49 balls, while Jos Buttler scored 57 from 35 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan returned after briefly retiring hurt and remained unbeaten on 53 off 28 balls. Sunil Narine picked up two wickets for 29 runs for KKR, while Saurabh Dubey took one wicket.

For Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore claimed one wicket each.

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GT Scenario

Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans remain close to securing a playoff place.

GT have one league-stage match remaining against Chennai Super Kings. A win would take them to 18 points and strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

Their final position could depend on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 14 points from 12 matches. If SRH win their remaining games against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, net run rate could decide who finishes second.

KKR Equation

KKR still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, but their path remains difficult.

The three-time champions must win their remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Even if they reach 15 points, Kolkata would still need Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to stay below that tally.

Punjab Kings have 13 points from 12 games, while Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings both have 12 points. That combination of results leaves KKR relying on several other teams to slip up in the final phase of the league stage.

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