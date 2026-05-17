Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 Cash Incentives In Population Push: Report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced cash incentives of Rs 30,000 for a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child as the state steps up efforts to address falling population growth.

The announcement marks a sharp shift from the state's earlier focus on population control and signals growing concern over declining birth rates and an ageing population.

Speaking at a public meeting in Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district during the Swarna Andhra-Swach Andhra cleanliness programme, Naidu said the government would roll out the incentives under a new "Population Care" initiative. The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier considered offering Rs 25,000 to couples opting for a second child. The revised proposal now expands benefits for larger families.

Why It Matters

The state's new population policy proposes monthly nutritional support of Rs 1,000 for five years for the third child in a family.

Naidu also said the government is considering free education for the third child until the age of 18. The state is additionally exploring a proposal to provide 12 months of parental leave for the birth of a third child. The proposal may include two months of paternity leave for fathers.

Detailed guidelines for the scheme will be released within a month, Naidu said. He described children as the "wealth" of society.

Falling Births

Naidu said around 6.7 lakh births were recorded in Andhra Pradesh in 2023 and warned that nearly 23% of the population could become elderly by 2047 if the declining trend continues.

The state's Total Fertility Rate has fallen to 1.5 from 3.0 in 1993, dropping below the population replacement level of 2.1, according to data cited by One India.

What Next

The proposed incentives, parental leave benefits and education support are expected to form part of Andhra Pradesh's broader population policy aimed at increasing birth rates.

Naidu, who earlier backed population control measures, now says society must work together to reverse declining fertility levels and address the risks linked to an ageing population.

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