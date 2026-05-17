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CNG Prices Hiked For Second Time In Delhi Within Two Days — Here's How Much It Costs Now

Prices of Compressed Natural gas (CNG) have been hiked by Rs 1/kg in Delhi.The prices now stands at Rs 80.09 per kilogram.

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CNG Prices Hiked For Second Time In Delhi Within Two Days — Here's How Much It Costs Now

It's the second hike in CNG prices within two days. Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been hiked by Rs 1/kg in Delhi. The prices now stands at Rs 80.09 per kilogram.

This is a day after Indraprastha Gas Ltd. hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, a day after a similar hike was announced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In Delhi, the price of CNG has increased from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 79.09 per kg.

Indraprastha Gas supplies gas to Delhi-NCR and adjoining markets.

The revision comes amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, after recent increases in petrol and diesel prices.

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