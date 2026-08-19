Moderna Shares Rocket 110% Pre-Market As Cancer Drug Trial Success

The share price of Moderna soared past 90% in US pre-market trade after it announced success in the results of a trial with regards to its Melanoma (skin cancer) vaccine that it is developing with Merck, according to reports on Wednesday.

The firm's shares were up 91.01% to $120.26 on the NadaqGS's pre-market trade at 8:39 a.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

The stock touched a peak of $130.52 which marked a surge of 110% from the previous day's trade. The pharmaceutical company's share price hit its highest level since 2024 in pre-market trade, after the announcemet.

The company stated that this was the first positive outcome observed in a large-stage trial for an mRNA cancer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine injection coupled with Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda achieved the intended objective in Phase-3 of the trial with over 1,100 patients with higher-risk or advanced melanoma having their detected cancer entirely removed via surgery.

Professor Georgina Long, who was the study's primary investigator and medical director of Melanoma Institute Australia, called the results a " landmark moment" for the treatment of melanoma via adjuvant means.

Despite Moderna's rise, Merck, whom it had partnered with did not see a similar jump in its shares with it being a quarter of the levels it had hit during the company's peak performance in 2021 post news of the development of the Covid vaccine.

The firm has faced less success after waning demand for the vaccine as the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus winded down. Its share price had risen 6% in early pre-market trade.

(This is a developing story.)

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