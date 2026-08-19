Kia Sorento Hybrid India Launch: AWD, Live Gen AI And More Expected

Kia India is set to bring the Sorento to the domestic market on Sept. 4, marking the global three-row SUV's debut in Indian showrooms. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing key features on social media, confirming that the India-spec model will get all-wheel drive along with its new Live Gen AI in-car assistant.

A First For Kia's ICE Lineup

The Sorento will be the first petrol- or diesel-powered Kia model in India to offer all-wheel drive. Kia's current SUV lineup in the country has largely been limited to front-wheel-drive configurations.

The system is already available on international versions of the Sorento across multiple powertrains, including hybrid variants. Its introduction in India is expected to add an all-wheel-drive option to Kia's ICE lineup.

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Live Gen AI Assistant

Kia has also confirmed that the Sorento will be the first vehicle in India to feature the brand's Live Gen AI system. The in-car assistant is designed to allow occupants to interact with the vehicle through natural voice commands, reducing the need to navigate menus or use manual controls for certain functions.

Expected Powertrains

While Kia has not yet confirmed the exact specifications for the Indian market, the Sorento is expected to be offered with hybrid petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Internationally, the SUV is available with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid system producing 238 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel version is expected to use the Carnival's 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which produces 202 hp and 440 Nm.

Globally, all-wheel drive is offered with both hybrid and diesel variants, although Kia has yet to confirm which configurations will be introduced in India.

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Positioning And Pricing

The Sorento will sit above the Seltos and Syros in Kia India's lineup and is expected to become the brand's largest and most expensive SUV in the country.

At more than 4.8 metres long in its global specification, the Sorento is significantly larger than Kia's existing India-market SUVs and is designed as a three-row model.

The company is expected to offer six- and seven-seat configurations, with the six-seat version likely to feature captain seats in the second row. Pricing is expected to start above Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom, placing the Sorento at the top of Kia's India lineup and in the premium three-row SUV segment.

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