Khalifa-The Ruler Day 1 Advance Bookings: Prithviraj-Mohanlal Starrer Sees Solid Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Malayalam film Khalifa-The Ruler, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, has already started making an impact with its advance bookings as it gears up for its theatrical release.

The action-crime thriller has opened bookings across multiple cities and languages, giving a glimpse of the audience demand ahead of its release.

Khalifa The Ruler Advance Booking Day 1

Khalifa The Ruler has sold 1,54,320 tickets across 2,282 shows in 578 theatres spanning 218 cities, with an India advance gross of Rs 2.83 crore. The latest data shows an overall occupancy of 25.1%, with seven housefull shows and 405 fast-filling shows, according to tracker Trade Tollywood.

The Malayalam version has recorded Rs 2.83 crore in advance gross, with 1,54,088 tickets sold across 2,263 shows and an occupancy of 25.3%. The Tamil version has earned Rs 42,572 from 232 tickets across seven shows, with 16.3% occupancy. The Telugu version has 12 shows so far, according to Trade Tollywood.

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Khalifa Plot

The story follows Aamir Ali as he faces challenges that test his relationships and loyalties. When old disputes and hidden secrets come to light, Aamir is forced to make difficult choices while dealing with powerful people around him.

His journey involves betrayal, revenge and changing alliances, as he slowly discovers the conflicts shaping his life. The first part sets up the story and leaves room for more developments in the sequel.

Cast And Crew

Khalifa The Ruler is scheduled to release in theatres on August 20, 2026. Directed by Vysakh, the film belongs to the action, crime and thriller genres and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Krithi Shetty, Malavika Sharma, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Sathyaraj, Kayadu Lohar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sanju Sivaram. The film is produced by Jiinu Abraham Innovation and Saregama Films.

ALSO READ: Khalifa -The Ruler Release: Cast, Plot, Runtime, Budget, Censor Certificate — All You Need To Know About Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal Starrer

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