Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya Film Keeps Momentum Going

Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons continued its domestic box office journey with another good day of earnings on Wednesday.

Box Office Collection Day 6

The Tamil film has earned Rs 2.3 crore so far on Day 6 from 3,935 shows, with an occupancy of 18.9%. Its India net collection stands at Rs 74.6 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 86.3 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. Final figures are awaited.

The Tamil version earned Rs 1.29 crore so far from 2,401 shows, with 17% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.01 crore so far across 1,534 shows, recording 22% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection So Far

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it collected Rs 20.55-crore net at the box office. The collection dropped to Rs 7.8 crore on Day 4, while Day 5 added Rs 6.35 crore to the domestic net total.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons is a family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter. The story follows Sanjay as he tries to continue his sports career while managing his family responsibilities. His life changes when he forms an unexpected bond with Maddy, a much younger woman.

The film explores their relationship along with themes of love, family, ambition and social pressure. It also shows Sanjay's struggle to balance his personal choices, family duties and passion for shooting.

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