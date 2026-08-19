Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Film's Earnings Slow Down

Batwara 1947 maintained its solid presence at the domestic box office on Wednesday as it moved through its first week in theatres. The period drama continued to draw audiences across various shows, with fresh collection figures now available for its latest day.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6

Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 68 lakh so far on Day 6 from 5,194 shows, with an overall occupancy of 8%. The film's India net collection has reached Rs 31.4 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 37.34 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Wednesday figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 7.41% on Wednesday. Morning shows registered 4.77%, afternoon screenings recorded 8.08%, and evening shows reached 8.38% occupancy. Night show figures are not available yet.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Good Hold On Weekdays

Batwara 1947 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 13.5 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 4 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, it has so far collected Rs 68 lakh, as per the latest tracking figures.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and explores the human stories and struggles surrounding one of the most significant events in the country's history. The movie focuses on themes of displacement, loss, resilience and the impact of Partition on ordinary people. It is directed by Vijay S. Arora and features an ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Is Will Smith In Talks To Play A Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Raaka? What We Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.