Yemeni Government Forces Attack Houthi Positions Near Bab el-Mandeb

Yemeni government forces have launched an attack on Houthi positions in the Dhubab district along the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The operation follows a broader campaign initiated by the internationally recognized government to reclaim Houthi-held territory, according to reports.

The latest attack is part of a broader effort by Yemen's government to regain areas held by the Houthis. According to Reuters, the operation follows the government's announcement of military action to retake territory recently seized by Houthi forces.

ALSO READ: Iran's Big Message To US Amid War: Era Of Wasting Time And Dictating Demands Is Over

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The government-aligned Giants Brigades said its first contingents had arrived in the Bab el-Mandeb area to support the military campaign. The arrival of the Giants Brigades near Bab el-Mandeb indicates that government-aligned forces are concentrating resources around the strategic corridor.

As the developments remain part of the wider military campaign being conducted by Yemen's internationally recognised government against Houthi forces, President Rashad Muhammad Al-Alim post on X about the Operation. He wrote, "With God's blessings, Operation "Dawn of Yemen" has been launched to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sana'a, and end the coup by the terrorist Houthi militias."

President Al-Alimi Further added, "With God's help, the will of our people, the bravery of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will move towards a new dawn of freedom, peace, and stability."



The deployment is expected to strengthen government-aligned forces operating near the strategic waterway. Dhubab, which overlooks the strait, holds particular importance because of its location along the route used by international commercial shipping.

The latest offensive follows recent Houthi advances in the area and the government's decision to mount a wider operation to reclaim territory, as per the media reports.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as an important gateway for vessels travelling between the Red Sea and the wider Indian Ocean. Any prolonged fighting in the area could therefore have implications for regional security and maritime traffic.

The Houthis have previously fought government forces for control of territory and have become a major actor in the broader security situation around the Red Sea.

ALSO READ: Powerful Explosions Rock Yemen's Capital Sanaa: Report

The escalation comes as the strategic importance of the Red Sea region remains high because of its role in international trade and energy transportation.

At the time of reporting, there were no confirmed casualty figures and no immediate details on the outcome of the attack.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.