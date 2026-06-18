Kia Hikes Car Prices Effective July 1: Sonet, Seltos, Carens Clavis Among Models Getting Costlier

For its model range in the Indian market, Kia has announced price increases. The South Korean giant's model range in the Indian market would be revised and raised by up to 2% starting on July 1. It should be noted that both ICE and electric vehicles sold in the nation will be affected by the price adjustments for the models and variants, which will be announced on the aforementioned date.

The brand attributed the price rise to rising input costs and overall operating expenses. The manufacturer stated in an official statement that "rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure necessitate revision". Additionally, they stated that the brand has absorbed maximum cost growth while passing on a minimum cost to the customer through a price increase.

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The price increase would vary based on the model and variants, according to Kia India. It should be mentioned that the manufacturer is present in a number of market categories with a lineup of ICE and EV vehicles. Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Syros, Carens, Carnival, EV6, and EV9 are specifically in the lineup. The EV6 and EV9 are at the top of the lineup among these.

The development coincides with increased pressure on the automobile industry as a result of persistent currency instability and growing input costs. Because of this, a number of Indian automakers have recently started to change their prices.

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Apart from Kia, other automakers that have increased automobile pricing include Tata Motors, BMW India, Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Nissan Motor India. Notably, Maruti Suzuki announced a price rise of up to Rs 30,000 for all of its models, which will take effect on June 1.

The simultaneous statements from Tata Motors and Kia India show that manufacturers are still under cost pressure from operations and raw materials, forcing them to adjust vehicle prices while trying to absorb some of the rise internally.

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