WhatsApp Down? Scores Of Users Unable To Share Videos, Images Via App

Complaints related to WhatsApp glitches spiked on Downdetector in the wee hours of Tuesday, as scores of users were unable to send videos and images through the mobile application.

The messaging platform users took to social media platform X to claim that they have been unable to send or receive pictures or clips for the past couple of hours.

On Downdetector, the complaints from India spiked at 3:07 am. About 53% of the complainants said they faced issues related to messaging, whereas 36% flagged glitches linked to the app, and 5% said they struggled with voice calls.

The issue was not restricted to users in India, as netizens from various parts of the world confirmed the glitches on X.

On the social media handles of WhatsApp, there was no update shared related to these glitches.

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The issues were reported hours after WhatsApp put several users in India "under review" and blocked their access to the messaging platform for 24 hours. "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," a spokesperson of the Meta-owned company said.

This disruption was flagged at about 8 pm by some users, who were unable to access any features related to the app.

A way sharper spike in complaints was recorded between 2 am and 3 am on Downdetector, when several WhatsApp users were unable to share visual files, or upload them as statuses. However, some of the users who faced this glitch said they were able to send pictures and clips using WhatsApp Web.

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