'Absolute Nonsense': Rayudu, McClenaghan Slam Akash Singh's Chit Celebration Against Chennai Super Kings

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has slammed Akash Singh's viral ‘chit celebration' during Lucknow Super Giants's seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2026, calling the trend 'absolute nonsense' and saying such acts should be banned.

Akash Singh, who starred with figures of 3/26, celebrated each wicket by pulling out a small chit from his pocket and showing it to the cameras. The note reportedly read: “#Akkionfire - Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game.” The celebration quickly went viral on social media and has emerged as one of the newest trends of IPL 2026, with players like Urvil Patel and Raghu Sharma also using similar notes to celebrate milestones. However, the celebration has sharply divided opinion among former cricketers.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, Rayudu criticised the growing trend of players carrying notes onto the field.

“I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don't think they're supposed to bring chits anyway,” Rayudu said.

The former CSK batter also questioned the planning behind the celebration and mocked the idea of using such gimmicks during matches.

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘Hey, this will be awesome, I'll pull this out on TV, and everybody will think I'm cool.' I also want to know which friends backed him and told him it was a great idea,” he added.

Rayudu further described the act as “funny” but also “a bit of rubbish,” suggesting it may not go down well with everyone.

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Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also expressed his disapproval, saying younger cricketers should focus more on performances rather than dramatic celebrations.

“I'm actually surprised with some of this generation coming through. You put your fingers up after your first real IPL performance when people have only just learnt your name. I find it all very fascinating,” McClenaghan said.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn joined the criticism on social media, posting on X that the trend had already lost its appeal.