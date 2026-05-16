'Joyous Moment For Every Indian': PM Modi As Netherlands Returns Chola-era Copper Plates — Video

In a moment that blended diplomacy with deep cultural pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed the ceremonial repatriation of rare Chola-era copper plates from the Netherlands to India.

The artefacts have rested in a Dutch university since the mid-19th century and are now finally coming home.

"A joyous moment for every Indian!" Modi wrote on X, announcing that he had taken part in the handover ceremony in the presence of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

"The Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands."

Modi described the plates with evident reverence. "The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world," he said.

"They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess."

ALSO READ: 'Has Jhalmuri Reached Here Too?': PM Modi's Bengal Poll Reference In Netherlands Sparks Laughter

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Dutch government and specifically to Leiden University, where the copper plates had been housed since the mid-19th century, for facilitating their return.

The historical and scholarly significance of the plates runs deep.

Reacting to the news, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai described them as "among the most important surviving records of the Chola era, preserving a rare royal charter on 21 copper plates with the seal of Rajendra Chola I."

He noted that the plates record both Tamil and Sanskrit text, "offering invaluable evidence of Chola ancestry, administration, and dynastic memory" and that they reveal the Cholas' far-reaching maritime connections with Sriwijaya and the wider Indian Ocean world, including support for a Buddhist institution at Nagapattinam.

ALSO READ: 'India Aspires To Be World's Growth Engine': PM Modi Flags 'Unlimited Aspirations' In Address To Indian Diaspora In Netherlands

"For Tamil Nadu, this is deeply emotional. These are not mere artefacts, but symbols of our rich Tamil culture, history, and spiritual legacy," Annamalai wrote, thanking Modi for "safeguarding and restoring our heritage for future generations."

The repatriation marks one of the most significant returns of Indian cultural heritage from Europe.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.