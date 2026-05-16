'Has Jhalmuri Reached Here Too?': PM Modi's Bengal Poll Reference In Netherlands Sparks Laughter

During an address to the Indian community in the Netherlands on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP's success in the recently concluded Assembly polls. His mention of the party's victory in West Bengal drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

In a light-hearted moment, he joked, “Kya jhalmuri yahan bhi pahoch gayi?” (Whether jhal muri had also travelled here, referring to the popular snack from West Bengal.)

As part of his poll campaign in West Bengal, PM Modi had made a stop in Jhargram, where he enjoyed a serving of jhalmuri from a street vendor. The moment struck a chord with the public in West Bengal and beyond.

The hall picked up on the reference instantly, responding with laughter and applause.

Modi also emphasised the increase in voter turnout.

“In Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, voter turnout this time was between 80 to 90%. And even within that, women's participation was higher. This trend is visible in every state. Today, voters in India are enthusiastic. We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year. More than 90 crore voters are registered in India,” Modi said.

“In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 64 crore people cast their votes. That means more Indians voted than the total population of the European Union. India values the democratic participation of every citizen, and as the Mother of Democracy, this is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he added.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi lauded the Indian community in the Netherlands for its contributions to Dutch society, noting that it also serves as a cultural and emotional bridge between the two nations. The Prime Minister acknowledged the enduring historical ties of the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora with India, appreciating their commitment to preserving their heritage over successive generations.

He also underlined the expanding footprint of Indian talent in the Netherlands, particularly in the technology sector, along with a rising number of Indian students pursuing studies in innovation-led fields. Additionally, he said that growing engagement through sports such as cricket and hockey was giving renewed energy to bilateral people-to-people relations.

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