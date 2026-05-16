Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ronaldo In Action In AFC Champions League 2 Final?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have another golden opportunity to end their wait for major silverware when they face Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 final at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday.

Just days after a frustrating Saudi Pro League draw against Al Hilal, Al Nassr now shift their attention to continental glory. A costly own goal from goalkeeper Bento denied Jorge Jesus' side a potentially decisive league win, but the Riyadh giants remain firmly in the hunt for domestic success while also eyeing their first title of the season in Asia.

The final also carries huge significance for Ronaldo. Since arriving in Saudi Arabia as the face of the league's global transformation, the Portuguese superstar has delivered consistently in front of goal, scoring more than 120 goals for the club across competitions. However, a major trophy with Al Nassr has remained elusive.

Having conquered Europe with five UEFA Champions League titles during his legendary spell at Real Madrid, Ronaldo now has the chance to add an Asian continental crown to his remarkable resume. Despite failing to score in the recent draw against Al Hilal, the 41-year-old remains Al Nassr's biggest threat in attack and a player built for pressure moments.

Al Nassr will also draw confidence from their impressive home form this season. Playing at Al-Awwal Park gives the Saudi side a major edge as they look to capitalize on their experience and attacking quality in front of a packed home crowd.

In contrast, Gamba Osaka arrive in Riyadh as underdogs and under pressure. The Japanese side head into the final on the back of consecutive defeats and without strong momentum. Jens Wissing's men have struggled for consistency recently, and facing Al Nassr away from home only increases the challenge.

Still, Gamba Osaka have shown resilience throughout the tournament. The 2008 AFC Champions League winners are chasing another piece of continental history and could become only the third club to win both of Asia's top two club competitions.

Their hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of key performers such as Ryoya Yamashita, who has enjoyed an excellent AFC Champions League Two campaign with five goals and three assists. Veteran playmaker Takashi Usami, forward Deniz Hummet, and defender Shinnosuke Nakatani are also expected to play crucial roles.

While Al Nassr enter the contest as favourites, Gamba Osaka will hope to spoil what many expect to be Ronaldo's coronation night. With continental silverware, pride, and history on the line, fans can expect a thrilling final in Riyadh.

Players to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo will be hungry to score in this game after failing to score against Al Hilal. Ronaldo is forever a threat to the opposition defence. The former Manchester United forward will be aiming his first AFC Champions League title by winning this final.

Ryoya Yamashita: Ryoya Yamashita will be crucial to Gamba Osaka's attacking hopes against Al Nassr. The 28-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the AFC Champions League Two this season, registering five goals and three assists. With his pace and creativity, Yamashita is expected to pose a constant threat to the hosts' defence.

Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Al Amri, Iñigo Martinez; Kingsley Coman, Al Hassan, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane; João Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gamba Osaka: Rui Araki (GK); Takeru Kishimoto, Genta Miura, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shinya Nakano; Tokuma Suzuki, Takato Yamamoto; Ryoya Yamashita, Ryotaro Meshino, Kanji Okunuki; Deniz Hümmet.

Venue and Match Time

The game will be played at Al Awwal Park, which is Al Nassr's home ground. The kick-off time is 11:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no official live telecast of the AFC Champions League Two final



How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Title Chances Explained: What Al Nassr Need, What Odds Say

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