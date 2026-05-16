Eid Al-Adha Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia: Dhul Hijjah Crescent To Be Seen On Saturday Or Sunday?

As the Hajj season draws near and millions of Muslims around the world begin preparing for Eid Al-Adha, Saudi Arabia's highest religious authority has set in motion the official process that will determine the start of one of Islam's holiest months — Dhul Hijjah.

The month of Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds a place of singular importance in the faith. It is during this month that the annual Hajj pilgrimage takes place, culminating in the Day of Arafah and the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are considered among the most blessed in the Islamic year.

What Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court Said

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on Sunday evening, Arab News reported on Saturday. The moon sighting, which marks the official beginning of the new Islamic month, follows the tradition of direct physical observation that has governed the Islamic lunar calendar for centuries.

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The court requested that anyone who sights the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or binoculars, report it to the nearest court to register their testimony, or contact the nearest official centre for assistance.

As a new crescent is extremely thin and appears only briefly just after sunset — trained officials at designated centres can help the person confirm it. They have equipment like binoculars and telescopes, and the expertise to distinguish the crescent from clouds, atmospheric haze, or other objects.

If the crescent is successfully sighted on Sunday evening, the first of Dhul Hijjah would fall on Monday, placing Eid Al-Adha — which falls on the tenth of the month — around the end of May or the first days of June.

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Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan urged Muslims to increase acts of worship and good deeds, such as prayer, charity, fasting and remembrance of Allah, during the blessed first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, noting that deeds in this period are especially beloved to Allah.

Al-Fawzan highlighted the great merit of fasting on the Day of Arafah for non-pilgrims, which expiates the sins of two years. He also reminded those offering the Udhiyah sacrifice to refrain from cutting their hair, nails or skin from the start of the month until the sacrifice is completed.

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