Haj 2026: Saudi Says Over 1.5 Million Pilgrims Expected; Check Dates, Schedule, Other Details

On Wednesday, five Saudi ministries jointly declared that the nation is prepared to host this year's Haj, which is anticipated to draw 1.5 million pilgrims from all over the world to carry out the holy rites required of all able Muslims.

Artificial intelligence technologies, comprehensive 5G coverage, and more than 52,000 medical professionals prepared to treat patients are just a few of the many preparations the Kingdom has made.

At a government news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari affirmed that the Hajj system is run with precise plans that depend on assessing movement and density using cutting-edge technologies reinforced with artificial intelligence.

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He added that all of the Kingdom's sacred places are now covered by a 5G network.

Transport and Logistics Services Minister. More than 1.5 million pilgrims from outside the Kingdom are anticipated to attend overall, according to Saleh Al-Jasser, and more than 3 million seats will be available through six airports that connect Saudi Arabia to more than 300 airports globally via more than 104 airlines.

Based on a bilateral agreement between Saudi and Indian authorities, a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims is allowed to perform the Haj from India in this year's Haj 2026.

In November 2025, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, and India's Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, formally signed the agreement in Jeddah.

The first group of pilgrims left from different embarkation locations throughout India on April 18, 2026, marking the start of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

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The Hajj Committee of India (HCoI), which employs a lottery technique (Qurrah) for selection, allots 70% of the seats (125,000 pilgrims) while private Hajj Group Operators (HGOs) are given 30% of the seats, or roughly 50,000 pilgrims.

The Hajj Committee of India has offered a 20-day Haj package for the first time, with 10,000 spots available.

Haj 2026 Schedule & Key Dates

If Dhul Hijjah moon is sighted on Sunday, then the Hajj dates would be as follows:

First Day of Hajj (8th Dhul-Hijjah): May 25, 2026

Day of Arafah (9th Dhul-Hijjah): May 26, 2026

Eid al-Adha (10th Dhul-Hijjah): May 27, 2026

Days of Tashreeq (11th-13th Dhul-Hijjah): May 28 – May 30, 2026

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